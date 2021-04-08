We are confident, I say, and willing rather to be absent from the body, is to be present with the Lord. II Corinthians 5:8
ERWIN - Teddy Lee Barnett, age 67, of Erwin, departed this world on Sunday, April 4, 2021, at Johnson City Medical Center. A native of Egypt, NC, was born on May 24, 1953, to the late Ted and Pearlee Barnett. He was a Boiler Maker for part of his life and worked for CSX Transportation as a Carman for around 30 years. He was a proud United States veteran, having served 30 years in the Tennessee Army National Guard. Teddy was deployed and served in Iraq for 18 months. He was married to Tammy Barnett for 41 years. Ted was a Godly man who attended Chestoa Baptist Church. He was a veteran, a patriot and a true man of God. He loved his family, his country and his God with all of his heart. Ted loved being with his family, going to church, hunting and fishing, among many other things. He was a true American. Ted will be truly missed, but he has finally made it home to Heaven. In addition to his parents, Ted is preceded in death by one sister, Carolyn Bryant.
Teddy Lee Barnett has left behind to cherish his memory: Wife: Tammy Barnett; Daughter: Tiffany Lee Story and husband, Jeff; Grandchildren: Dawson Gambrell, Austin Hensley, Destiny Hensley; Sisters: Kathy Tipton and husband, Larry, of Green Mountain NC, Sharon Stevenson and husband, Paul, of Scottsdale, AZ, Bev Ball and husband, Butch, of Burnsville, NC; Several nieces and nephews.
The family respectfully requests the honor of your presence as we offer tribute and remember the life of Teddy Lee Barnett in a funeral service to be held at 6:00 pm on Sunday, April 11, 2021 in the chapel at Valley Funeral Home. Reverend Roger Hileman will officiate. Musical selections will be provided by Jonah and Grayson Riddle and Kim Gordon.A visitation period to share memories and offer support to the family will begin at 3:00 pm on Sunday, April 11, 2021 and will continue until service time at Valley Funeral Home. A graveside committal service will be held at 2:00 pm on Monday, April 12, 2021 in Mountain Home National Cemetery. Monaia Fruean will officiate. Those who wish to attend the committal service should meet at Valley Funeral Home by 1:30 pm on Monday, April 12, 2021 to go in procession to the Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers will be Jeff Story, Dawson Gambrell, Austin Hensley, Cody Franklin, David Bigham and Jamie Tipton.
