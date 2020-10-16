UNICOI - Teddy Dow Willis, 55, Unicoi, died unexpectedly Tuesday, October 13, 2020, at the Johnson City Medical Center. Teddy was an Erwin native and lived most of his life in Unicoi County. He was a son of the late Quinton and Cora Hensley Willis.
Teddy was a 1983 graduate of Unicoi County High School. He then enlisted in the U.S. Army, proudly serving his country as a Tanker from 1983-87. Following his discharge from the Army, Teddy joined the Tennessee Army National Guard, serving for several years.
He was employed with American Commercial Barge Lines as a First Mate for seventeen years. Teddy served as a Volunteer Fireman every place he called home. He loved riding motorcycles and was a member of The Ghostriders Motorcycle Club. Teddy was a member of Coffee Ridge Baptist Church since 1974.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Harold and Charles Cottrell, and a sister, Barbara Ann Hare.
Teddy is survived by his daughter, Monica Grace Willis, Erwin; two sisters, Ginger Willis Cooper and husband Rick, Booneville, KY, Robin Willis Sprouse and husband Buck, Unicoi; several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, his “grand dogs”, Titus & Xena, and countless beloved friends.
The funeral service will be conducted Monday, October 19, 2020, at 12:00 noon, from the Unicoi Funeral Home Chapel, with Teddy’s Uncle, James Bowman, officiating.
The graveside committal service will follow in the Willis Family Cemetery, Coffee Ridge. Pallbearers will be Josh Sprouse, Buck Sprouse, Steven Huskins, Jr., Steve Huskins, Sr., CB, Shaggy, Scar, and Randy Arrowood.
The family will receive friends Sunday, October 18, 2020, from 4:00–8:00 P.M. in the Unicoi Funeral Home.
Due to Covid-19 recommendations, family and friends planning to attend services are requested to wear a protective face covering and practice social distancing.
Online condolences, photos and memories may be shared with the Willis family through our complimentary, interactive Book of Memories at www.ledfordfuneralhomes.com.
Unicoi Funeral Home, 4428 Unicoi Drive, Unicoi, is privileged to serve the Willis family. (423) 743-1380.