April 28, 1941- April 6, 2022
JOHNSON CITY- Ted R. Bradford, Sr., 80, passed away at his home in Johnson City, on April 6, 2022, surrounded by his loving family. Ted was born April 28, 1942, to Samuel Allen and Ann Anderson Bradford in Ellijay, Georgia. Ted married Anne Shipley Bradford in 1969. They had two sons, Ted R. Bradford, II and Eric Bradford.
Ted served in the Army National Guard, attended UT, ETSU and Tusculum. He was a member of the National Association of Life Underwriters. He worked as an agent and financial planner for Equitable Insurance Company and was awarded Tennessee Insurance Man of the Year. Ted was owner/ broker for Bradford Insurance and Investments. He was a naturally gifted athlete and Captain of his Greeneville High School football team. Ted was a big fan of Tennessee Volunteers and the Lady Vols. He was baptized a few years ago while attending a church fish-fry. Ted professed his love for Jesus, enjoyed listening to gospel music and attended Cornerstone Church. He was a long-time member of Christ United Methodist Church in Greeneville. Ted loved all children and animals he had a natural “gift of gab” and enjoyed food and family gatherings; first at the table, last to leave. Ted will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
Ted was predeceased by his parents Samuel Allen and Ann Anderson Bradford and parents-in-law Reece and Mary Shipley. He is survived by his wife, Anne Shipley Bradford, sons, Ted Bradford II (Andrea), and children, Jackson, and Ella Rose, Eric Bradford, Crystal Wilcox and Diamond , his sons Reece, David Cole, and Sam, his precious grandchildren were the light of his life, his brothers, Dr. S. Allen Bradford (Joan) and Dr. Roberts Bradford (Pat), his sister-in-law, Sandy Delkamp (Gary), several nieces, nephews and special friends: James Goad (even if he was liberal), Fred Nunley, Tori Stone, NHC and his faithful basset hound, Max.
The family wishes to thank the physicians and staff from CVA especially Dr. Robert Allen, Kingsport, NHC, Johnson City, and CARIS Hospice for their special care and kindness to Ted and his family.
If you wish, donations may be made in Ted’s memory to International Fellowship of Christians and Jews (IFCJ) 303 E. Wacker Dr., Suite 2300, Chicago, IL 60601, Samaritan’s Purse, P.O. Box 3000, Bonne, NC 28607 or Washington County Humane Society 2101 W Walnut St, Johnson City, TN 37604.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date.