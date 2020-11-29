ERWIN - Ted R. Love, age 78, of Erwin, passed away peacefully at the Christian Care Center of Unicoi County on Thursday, November 27, 2020 surrounded by his family. He was born on July 26, 1942 in Unicoi County to the late Theodore R. and Nellie Stover Love.
Ted was president of Erwin Motors Ford. He earned many awards from Ford Motor Company for his selling abilities. He loved farming and traveling.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by six brothers: Robert (Opal) Love, Clarence (Jeanne) Love, David Love, Stanley (Charlotte) Love, Jon Doran (Earnestine) Love, and James Love; father and mother-in-law; Gus and Anne Phillips; brother-in-law, Dr. Wayne Heine.
Ted leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife of fifty seven years, Peggy Love; two children, Todd Love (Shelba), and Nell Ann Bowman (Scott); four grandchildren: Joshua Love, Leah Love Meredith (Justin), Seth Bowman, and Maggie Bowman; two precious great grandchildren: Miles Theodore Meredith and Everly Meredith; five sisters-in-law: Patsy Love, Marie Love, Millie Heine, Bobbie Arrowood (JL), and Cathy Salyer (Bob); special nephew, Tim Love (Janie); several other nieces, nephews and cousins also survive.
Ted is also survived by his best friend and long-time cruising buddy, Darrell Woods, who was like a brother to him.
Ted’s family attended a private graveside service Sunday, November 29th, 2020 at Roselawn Memory Gardens. His special nephew Tim Love officiated.
A memorial service will be announced for a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are asked to be made to Love Chapel Christian Church Building Fund 1415 Love Station Road, Erwin, TN 37650.
