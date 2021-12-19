JOHNSON CITY - Ted McKeehan, 87, of Johnson City, TN, went to be with the Lord on December 18, 2021, at Franklin Woods Hospital following a courageous battle with Leukemia. He was born on November 30, 1934, to the late John McKeehan Sr. and Hassie Arnett McKeehan.
In addition to his parents, Ted was preceded in death by a sister, Rada Perry; brothers, Louis and Terry McKeehan; and sister-in-law, Rita McKeehan.
Ted was a faithful member of Central Baptist Church in Johnson City.
Ted graduated from Happy Valley High School in 1953 and attended Milligan College. He proudly served in the United States Army for two years and the Army Reserves for seven years.
Mr. McKeehan was employed for 25 years at North American Rayon and retired as Plant Manager from PB&S/Brenntag Chemical.
He was involved with fund raising and coordinating for Habitat for Humanity.
Ted was an avid golfer, Tennessee Vols fan, and a gardener. He was also very active in sports, serving as a High School TSSAA Basketball official for 35 years and 21 years at the college level serving in the NAIA, NCAA Division I & II. Additionally, he was a high school Assigning Officer for 10 years. He played fast pitch softball until the age of 35. He also coached Elizabethton Babe Ruth Baseball for 14 years.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 30 years, Mary Elizabeth Ward McKeehan of the home; sons, Teddy Wayne and Eddie Eugene (Sherry); daughters, Sherry Ann Hunt (Dave) and Lorri Carver (Ronnie); grandchildren, Brandi Forbes, Whitney Forbes, and Matthew Carver; great-grandchildren, Logan Deakins, Chevy Carver, and Paislee McDonald; sisters, Nancy Verran (Don) and Betty Archer (Ron); brothers, William “Bud” (Loretta), Tony (Jane), Jackie (Kim), and Bobby (Devonna); several nieces and nephews; and special friend, Albert Spaller.
Due to Covid precautions, a graveside service and interment will be conducted at Shell Cemetery (225 Methodist Church St, Piney Flats, TN 37686) at 1:00 pm, Tuesday, December 21, 2021, under the direction of Dr. Tommy Hood, Senior Pastor. Those attending are asked to assemble at the cemetery by 12:50 pm. The service will be recorded and uploaded to the Morris-Baker website, under Ted’s obituary page, by 9:00 am on Wednesday, December 22.
Honorary pallbearers will include Ted’s brothers.
In lieu of flowers, those that desire to make a memorial contribution in Ted’s honor are directed to make one to Central Baptist Church (300 N. Roan St., Johnson City, TN 37601 or https://cbcjc.org/give) or the charity of your choice.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family
