JOHNSON CITY - Ted Johnson, 64, of Johnson City, passed away Friday, May 14, 2021, at the Johnson City Medical Center.
Ted has worked at Snap-On Tools in Elizabethton for the last 16 years. Ted enjoyed spending as much time as he could with his grandsons and fishing. He often said that his most favorite thing on Earth was to take his grandsons fishing. Ted was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and most of all a friend to so many. Ted touched so many hearts because he was the definition of love. Ted showed love to everyone because he knew that Jesus first loved him, and it overflowed from his life to others.
Ted was a member of The Strong Tower Church in Bristol, TN. He taught adult Sunday School class on Sunday morning and helped with many of the churches outreach projects. Ted also did a podcast that you can find on any outlet called “Sower of Seeds”.
Ted was the son of late A.B. and Edna Johnson.
Survivors include his wife of forty-six years, Gail Johnson.; one daughter, Crystal Durbin and her husband Randy; two grandsons, Greyson and Aiden Durbin; two sisters, Judy Campbell and Mildred Loveless and her husband Bobby Loveless; one brother, Joe Johnson and his wife Lois Johnson; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will have a memorial service at The Strong Tower Church located at 2803 Broad Street Bristol, TN 37620 on Tuesday, May 18, 2021, at 7:00pm. Pastor Jonathan Walden & Joe Colbaugh will officiate the memorial service.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral Services, 3001 Peoples Street, Johnson City, TN 37604, (423) 610-7171, is honored to serve the Johnson family during this difficult time.