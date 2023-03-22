JOHNSON CITY - Ted B. Shelton, 80, Johnson City, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at his residence.
Ted was born in Madison County, NC and was a son of the late Frank and Marie Edwards Shelton.
Ted was a United States Army Veteran and his patriotism continued throughout his life. During his time in the service, he traveled the world including Germany and Korea. Ted was a member of and attended Clark Street Baptist Church. He was a 32nd Degree Mason and a member of the Johnson City Masonic Lodge #486 F&AM. He was also a member of the Johnson City VFW. Ted enjoyed mowing and spending time outdoors.
In addition to his parents Ted was preceded in death by his 11 brothers and sisters.
Survivors include his wife, Anne Cardwell Priester Shelton; mother of his children, Pricella Ernestine Shelton; son, Tony Shelton (Kathy); daughter, Becky Sell (Mike); son, Adam Shelton (Angie); grandchildren, Cameron Shelton (Kelly), Austin Shelton (Morgan), Noah Shelton, Jordan Shelton, Jacob Sell (Erica), Mickaela Gouge (Ethan), Samuel Shelton, Alyssa Shelton, Lacy Minton; great grandchildren, Kori Shelton, Owen Gouge, Emma Sell, Zuri Ayele; step-children, Michelle Priester, Laura Cearnal (Chris), Sarah Minton (Paul), Joseph Priester (Katie); step grandchildren, Mya, Derrick, Jordan, Ethan, Landon; several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service for Ted will be conducted Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 7:00 P.M. from the East Chapel of Appalachian Funeral Home with Pastor Willie Lunceford, officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 6:00-7:00 P.M. in the East Parlor of the funeral home.
The graveside committal service will be held Friday, March 24, 2023 at 10:00 A.M. in Mountain Home National Cemetery Historic Site. Pallbearers will be Ted’s grandsons. Those who wish to attend are asked to meet at the funeral home and follow in procession to the cemetery by 9:00 A.M.
In-lieu-of flowers the family asks for donations for the DAV-Post 39, 337 Carter St. Suite 7, Bluff City, TN 37618.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.appfh.net
Appalachian Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 800 E. Watauga Ave. Johnson City, TN 37601, is honored to serve the Shelton family (928-6111).
