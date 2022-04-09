JOHNSON CITY - Tara D. Lady, 70, of Johnson City, passed away on Friday, April 8, 2022 at her residence, surrounded by her family. She was born July 28, 1951 in Johnson City, TN to Foy and Sue Jarrett. Tara grew up in Central Community of Carter County and graduated from Happy Valley High School in 1969.
She worked for many years at Watauga Industries as a supervisor, and then for several other companies in the Johnson City area. When she was not working, Tara enjoyed reading, crossword puzzles, shopping and traveling, taking several cruses with her husband. She had also been a member of the Johnson City Church of God as well. In her words, the things that made her smile were family, flowers, and sunshine.
Tara is preceded in death by her father, Foy Jarrett and grandparents, Joe and Minnie Buck.
Those left to cherish her memory include, her husband of nineteen years, Jackson P. Lady; step-daughter, Emily Johnson and husband David; step-grandchildren, Hayden Johnson and Emma Clara Johnson; mother, Sue Jarrett; sister, Shay Mullins and husband Keith; and nephew Dalton Mullins.
Tara will be laid to rest in a private family graveside service at Mt. Home National Cemetery, officiated by Rev. Gary Edwards.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the Lady family by visiting www.montevistafunerals.com.
Arrangements especially for Tara Lady and her family have been made through Monte Vista Funeral Home & Memorial Park, 1900 E. Oakland Avenue, Johnson City, TN; 423-282-2631.