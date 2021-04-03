“Nothing is more beautiful than a woman who is brave, strong, and emboldened because of who Christ is in her.” –
ELIZABETHTON - Tammy Michelle Smith Arrowood, age 45, of Elizabethton went home to be with her Lord on Tuesday, March 30, 2021 after courageously battling a brief illness. Tammy was born in Manhattan, Kansas to Edward “Ed” Smith and Glenda Shoun Holt on August 13th, 1975.
She was a 1993 graduate of Unaka High School and a 2000 graduate of East Tennessee State University, where she majored in Early Childhood Development. Tammy was a Social Worker for the Tennessee Department of Children's Services where she served as a Permanency/Adoption and Subsidy Specialist.
Tammy’s compassion for others was even exhibited in her death, as she was an organ donor.
In addition to her loving parents, those left behind to cherish her precious memories are her son and apple of her eye; Austin Arrowood (wife Heather) of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; a brother, Brian Smith, (wife Betty, niece Brianna) of Elizabethton. Her step siblings, Richard Holt, of Elizabethton, Sheila Holt Ballard, of Fredericksburg, Virginia, Lisa Tant Sutton, of Fishers, Indiana and Christy Tant Carter, of Merriam, Kansas. Three uncles, Rex Shoun (wife Lois), Crawford “Doe” Smith (wife Bobbi) and Larry Bowling; an aunt, Donna Smith Page and a very special aunt, Vickie Smith, all of Elizabethton. A special cousin, Heather Bowling Tester; and her lifelong friends, Brandy Wagner Bowers, Jamie Taylor Garfield, Julie Osborne Peterson and Michelle Bowers Dotson. Several precious nieces, nephews and cousins also survive along with her precious dog and sidekick, Sweet Pea.
Tammy is preceded in death by her stepparents, Byrl Darrell Holt and Sue Smith; her grandmothers, Ina Shoun and Rita Marilyn Smith; her paternal grandfather Crawford Smith; and aunt; Sherry Smith Bowling.
Tammy’s larger than life heart and spirit touched all who knew her. She was an amazing daughter, sister, niece, cousin, friend and mother, who raised her child while putting herself through college. Her career led her into the lives of numerous children. She was a passionate advocate on behalf of many children who otherwise would not have had a voice. She fought for them every day. Tammy was also an avid animal lover who was always ready to help an animal in need.
The family will receive friends on Monday April 5, 2021 in the Chapel of Peace at Tetrick Funeral Home of Elizabethton from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM with the funeral service to immediately follow.
The graveside service will begin at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, April 6, 2021 at Caldwell Springs Baptist Church Cemetery, 1509 Blue Springs Road, Elizabethton. Those wishing to attend the graveside service should meet at the funeral home at 10:15 AM on Tuesday to go in procession to the cemetery. Active pallbearers will be chosen among family and friends.
