BRISTOL, VA - Tammy Lynn Tinker of Bristol, Virginia, beloved wife of Mary Kay Settle, passed away Friday morning, October 14th, at her home surrounded by friends and family, aged 55. She was born in Unicoi County, Tennessee, a daughter of James “Jay” Frank and the late Leona Hampton Tinker. She was also preceded in death by her older brother, Larry Tinker.

Tammy is remembered for her sense of humor; love for family, friends, and fur babies; and joy she got from entertaining. In earlier years, she was exceptional in sports, especially volleyball and basketball at Rock Creek Elementary and Unicoi County High. Tammy’s zest for life followed her throughout her adulthood, as she enjoyed cooking, landscaping, playing golf, vacationing anywhere she could put her toes in the sand, and taking care of her beloved pets. Though Tammy only lived to 55, there wasn’t a person who met her whose life she didn’t significantly touch. She always made things around her more beautiful.

Trending Recipe Video