BRISTOL, VA - Tammy Lynn Tinker of Bristol, Virginia, beloved wife of Mary Kay Settle, passed away Friday morning, October 14th, at her home surrounded by friends and family, aged 55. She was born in Unicoi County, Tennessee, a daughter of James “Jay” Frank and the late Leona Hampton Tinker. She was also preceded in death by her older brother, Larry Tinker.
Tammy is remembered for her sense of humor; love for family, friends, and fur babies; and joy she got from entertaining. In earlier years, she was exceptional in sports, especially volleyball and basketball at Rock Creek Elementary and Unicoi County High. Tammy’s zest for life followed her throughout her adulthood, as she enjoyed cooking, landscaping, playing golf, vacationing anywhere she could put her toes in the sand, and taking care of her beloved pets. Though Tammy only lived to 55, there wasn’t a person who met her whose life she didn’t significantly touch. She always made things around her more beautiful.
She is survived by father, James “Jay” Tinker; wife, Mary Kay Settle; daughter and son-in-law, Stephanie and Norman Frye; sister, and brother-in-law, Patty and Earl Greene; sister, Laura Barnett; very special nephew, Christian Tinker; grandson, Grayson Day; close sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Caroline and Jeffrey Braasch; special cousin, Melissa “Missy” Shell; best friend, Carla Tignor; close friends from childhood, Tammy Yarber, Balinda Gillis, and Karen Wilson; close friends Michael Maupin, Nikki Taylor, Rachel Starnes and Edie Thrift; and fur babies, Todd, Zackery, Maggie, Bertie, Zippy, and Tyra.
Donations made be made in her memory to the Unicoi County Animal Shelter 185 N. Industrial Dr. Erwin, TN 37650.
Receiving of family and friends will be held on Monday, October 17th, from 4-5:45 PM with a Celebration of Life to follow beginning at 6 PM at Weaver Funeral Home, 630 Locust St. Bristol, TN 37620, followed by a graveside service Tuesday, October 18th at 11 AM at Shelby Hills Cemetery 839 Bluff City Hwy. Bristol, TN 37620.
Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.