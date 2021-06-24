Tammy Lee (Baldwin) Bales, passed away at her residence on Wednesday, June 23, 2021. She was a beloved mother, daughter and friend. Tammy was a nurse for 28 years.
Tammy was survived by her mother, Donna Onks Baldwin, two children, Matthew Bales and Emma Crain, son-in-law, Aaron Crain, one sister, Kim Salisbury (Marty), one brother, Danny Baldwin, three nieces, Bayley Thompson, Megan Mcginnis and Logan Centers, one nephew, Nathaniel Leach, and one uncle, Richard Onks.
She was preceded in death by her father, Eddie Baldwin, aunt, Stella Lewis, and one uncle, Gary Onks.
The family would like to thank the Avalon Hospice of Johnson City team for their kindness and exceptional care shown to Tammy.
Funeral service will be held at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home on Friday, June 25, 2021, at 8:00 PM. The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 PM prior to the service. The graveside service will be held at Maple Lawn Cemetery on Saturday, June 26, 2021, at 11:00 AM.
Pallbearers will be John Lewis, Mickey Onks, Matt Grindstaff, Aaron Crain, Trey Lewis and Terry Gregg. Honorary Pallbearers will be Marty Salisbury, Zach Leach, Garrett Thompson, Nathaniel Leach, and Ward Bales.
Condolences may be sent to the Bales family online at www.dillow-taylor.com
Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, TN. 753-3821