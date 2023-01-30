Tammy Denise Hill took her journey home Wednesday, January 25, 2023 after her courageous battle with Multiple Sclerosis. Born in Carter County, TN, she was the daughter of the late Bruce and Pauline Hill. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Gary Steven Hill and a sister-in-law, Sue Hill. Those left to cherish her memory are James and Donna Hill, Gary and Melissa Anderson, Sherry Murray, Angie and BJ Colbaugh, Coty Sparks, James Murray, and very special friend of 50 years, Karen Reeves.
Tammy was a "feisty", loving, gentle soul. Her faith in God was an inspiration to everyone she met. Her laughter could light up a room!! She loved God, her family and was an avid animal lover and protector. She had a heart as big as the world and bask in the simple things of life, enjoying the gifts that God gave her.
Tammy made the selfless decision to donate her body for scientific research. Her hopes and prayers were to find a cure for Multiple Sclerosis. Restore Life USA will be in charge of all arrangements.
A Celebration of Life Memorial service will be held on February 11, 2023, 1:00pm, at Marbleton Freewill Baptist Church, 1703 Marbleton Road, Unicoi, TN, Pastor Tim Broyles presiding.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations, in honor of Tammy, to Restore Life USA, 311 Cherokee Park Dr., Elizabethton, TN