ELIZABETHTON - Tammie Ruth Arnold of Elizabethton was called home on June 18th, 2022 unexpected following an extended illness. There will never be another like Tammie. She had overcome so much in her life and still showed everyone around her so much love. She graduated from Tennessee Technology for Business Administration. She was the epitome of perseverance. Her laugh was contagious and boisterous. She will be remembered for always hugging and saying I love you before leaving, her back tickles like only a momma can give, singing in the car with her girls, and always joking with her husband. She loved her family and the Lord something fierce. She will never be forgotten and will always live on in the hearts of those who love her.
She is preceded in death by her son Nathaniel Luke (McGill) Arnold, her mother Wanda Ledford, special father figure Murphy Carrol, and sister Cathy Richardson. She leaves behind her loving husband of almost 35 years Andrew Arnold; three daughters and son Heather Arnold (fiancé Michael Crow), Nikki Arnold and Ashley Arnold, a granddaughter Lydia Jade Arnold (Mamaw’s Angel); her second momma Hazel Casey; four sisters Sherry Darnell, Lisa Smith, Norma Lee Sanchez and Elizabeth Arnold; special nieces Cayla McKinney, Caitlin Adams and Princess Mills; nephews Drew Peters, John Smith and Allen Smith; three daughters she claimed as her own Jamie Banner (Pritchard), Ashley Johnson and Amanda Pearson; special friends/family Debbie Banner, Lisa and Darrell Crow and so many more loving friends and family.
A service to celebrate Tammie’s life will be conducted at 6:00 PM, Tuesday, June 21, 2022 at Tetrick Funeral Home, Elizabethton. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM – 6:00 PM prior to the service.
The graveside service and interment will be conducted at 11:30 AM, Wednesday, June 22, 2022 at Washington County Memory Gardens. Active pallbearers will be selected from family and friends. Everyone will meet at the cemetery at 11:20 AM on Wednesday.
Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers may make donations to Isaiah 117 House, P.O. Box 842, Elizabethton, TN, 37644.
Online condolences may be shared with the family on our website, www.tetrickfuneralhome.com