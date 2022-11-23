Sylvia Wilson Speropulos was ushered into the arms of Jesus on her 90th Birthday, Monday, November 21, 2022, surrounded by her family.
Sylvia was born November 21, 1932, to Ambers Wilson, Sr. and Camilla Porter Wilson. She was a Johnson City native her whole life only leaving to attend St. Margaret School of Nursing in Montgomery, Alabama. After graduation, she returned and married the love of her life, Peter J. Speropulos, Jr. on March 19, 1955. They were married 67 years cherishing many memories together traveling the world and serving alongside each other in their church, local organizations, and to their family.
Sylvia was preceded in death by her parents and four brothers, Ambers Wilson, Jr., Robert Wilson, Steve Wilson, and Bill Wilson. She is survived by her husband, Peter, and four children, Peter J. Speropulos, III (Gina), Kathy Gray (Paul), Lisa Flippin (Keith), and John Speropulos (Karen). She also leaves behind eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren who lovingly called her “Yaya.”
Sylvia worked as a Registered Nurse in the operating room for most of her career at Johnson City Memorial Hospital. She loved to entertain and cook for her friends and family and enjoyed fellowshipping with them around a game of cards or board games. She loved to study the Bible and tell others about the hope and grace found in her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
Sylvia was active in her community and loved serving in the Monday Club, the Gideon’s International and the United Emmaus Community. She served in many leadership roles in these organizations which included a past officer in the Monday Club; past President of the State of Tennessee Gideon’s Auxiliary, a Lay Director on an Emmaus Walk and as Board Member of the United Emmaus Community. She was a long-time member of Central Baptist Church where she served for many years in the Chancellor Choir, the Senior Choir, served on numerous committees and was a member of the Margaret McNeese Sunday School Class.
The family will receive friends at 1:00 PM at Central Baptist Church on Saturday, November 26, 2022, with a Celebration of Life service following at 2 PM. A private family burial is planned.
Pall Bearers will be: Peter Speropulos, IV, Nicholas Speropulos, Maxwell Speropulos, Zachary Calvert, Nelson Schneider, Alexander Mortimer, Gary Ganey, and Porter Wilson with honorary pall bearers from her Ladies Reunion Group: Judy Layne, Francis Fisher, Cindi Peterson and Susan O’Conner.
In lieu of flowers, please direct donations to The Gideons International, ATTN: Camp Treasurers, Washington County - U41090, PO Box 3688, Johnson City, TN 37602.