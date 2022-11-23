Sylvia Wilson Speropulos was ushered into the arms of Jesus on her 90th Birthday, Monday, November 21, 2022, surrounded by her family.

Sylvia was born November 21, 1932, to Ambers Wilson, Sr. and Camilla Porter Wilson. She was a Johnson City native her whole life only leaving to attend St. Margaret School of Nursing in Montgomery, Alabama. After graduation, she returned and married the love of her life, Peter J. Speropulos, Jr. on March 19, 1955. They were married 67 years cherishing many memories together traveling the world and serving alongside each other in their church, local organizations, and to their family.

