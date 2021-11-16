HAMPTON - Sylvia “Joyce” Cable, age 92, of Hampton, Tennessee went home to join her Lord and Savior, her husband and her wonderful sons on Monday, November 15, 2021 at her home. Joyce was born in Johnson County, Tennessee to the late William Storie and Amerzee McCloud Storie. In addition to her parents, Joyce was also preceded in death by her husband of 73 years, Hollis Cable; two sons, Tim Cable and William Freddie Cable; ten brothers and sisters; and two grandsons, Kory McKinney and Timothy Arthur Cable, II.
Joyce was a beautiful, kind and loving soul who loved her family and God. She was full of strength and encouragement and always had wise words to give. Joyce was a member of Sugar Grove Baptist Church and stood tall with strength in God and her family. She was the best mother and always knew what those around her needed and would take care of anyone around her. She had worked in the food department of Kmart. Joyce was known as the Queen of the “One Liners” and loved to show her love through food, hugs and touching those who needed her most.
Those left to continue Joyce’s legacy and cherish her wonderful memory include her daughter, Valerie Cable McKinney; her grandsons, Kristopher McKinney and Trevor Cable; her granddaughters, Amy Love Kemp, Alison Edwards, Andrea Cable and Adrianne Vandiver; two great grandsons, Corbin Edwards, Owen Kemp; her great granddaughter, Avery Edwards; her daughter –in –law, Christinia Cable; and several nieces and nephews who loved her dearly.
A service to celebrate the life of Sylvia “Joyce” Cable will be conducted at 11:00 AM on Saturday, November 20, 2021 in the Chapel of Peace of Tetrick Funeral Home Elizabethton with Pastor Jamie Ferguson officiating. Music will be provided by Dean Martin. The family will receive friends from 10:00 AM until 11:00 AM in the funeral home chapel prior to the service on Saturday.
The committal and entombment will follow at Happy Valley Memorial Park in the Mausoleum of Peace. Active pallbearers will be Trevor Cable and Kris McKinney and Jeremy Whisenhunt, Woody Whisenhunt and Steven Vandiver.
Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers may make donations to Sugar Grove Baptist Church.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Amedysis Hospice and her grandchildren would like to thank her daughter, Valerie, for all she has done.
