JOHNSON CITY - Sylvia Joann Laws Kirkpatrick, 83, of Johnson City, went home to be with Jesus on Wednesday, October 27, 2021, following a lengthy illness.
She was a lifelong resident of Johnson City, daughter of the late Clarence Laws and Phoebe Nave Laws.
Joann attended Boones Creek High School, where she graduated with the honor of being named valedictorian. She went on to do administrative and clerical work for several local offices before retiring from ETSU.
She had attended service at First Christian Church of Johnson City.
Joann is survived by her children: Tonya Hobbs and Angela Morelock; brothers, Eugene Laws and wife Brenda, Dean Laws and wife Martha; grandchild, William Hobbs; and nephews, James Laws and Russell Laws.
A committal service will be held for Joann at 12:00 PM on Tuesday, November 2, 2021, at Monte Vista Memorial Park. Pastor Glenn Keller will officiate. Those wishing to pay their respects privately may do so prior to service, between 9:00 AM and 11:00 AM at Morris-Baker Funeral Home.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family via www.morrisbaker.com
Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Ave., Johnson City, TN 37601 is serving the family. 423-282-1521.