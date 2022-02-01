GRAY - Sylvia Carolyn Johnson, age 78, of Gray, Tennessee, passed away on Thursday, January 28, 2022, at her home while sleeping. She was the daughter of the late Clarence Hubert and Emily Bradford Leavell born to them on February 8, 1943, in Atlanta, Georgia. She united in marriage to Joseph R. Johnson and to this union two loving sons, Joel and Randall, were born.
Sylvia was a military wife, supporting Joseph and the family while he served in the Navy. She went on to be a strong supporter of veterans, Christian missions, and animals. She had a generous heart and loving soul with a fondness for plants, dogs, and Hallmark movies. Sylvia and Joseph retired to Johnson City, Tennessee in 2007 where they had spent their last years enjoying the beauty and serenity of the mountains.
Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Joseph, and a sister, Charlotte Human.
Sylvia is survived by her sons: Joel Johnson (Martha) and Randall Johnson (Cameron); grandchildren: Zachary Johnson, Olivia Johnson, Gavin Johnson and Kate Johnson; her loving dog, Abbey; brother Charles and sisters Priscilla Leavell, Dolores Elrod, Rachell Fetts and Loretta Leavell.
The family of Sylvia Carolyn Johnson will receive friends from 5 to 7 pm Thursday, February 3, 2022, at Tetrick Funeral Services. The funeral service will be conducted at 12:00 pm Friday, February 4, 2022, at Tetrick Funeral Services with Pastor Dale W. Cunningham officiating. The graveside committal service will follow at 2:00 pm in the Mountain Home National Cemetery. Active pallbearers will be Joel Johnson, Randall Johnson, Mike Morgan and James Hawthorne.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral Services, 3001 Peoples Street, Johnson City, TN 37604 (423-610-7171) is honored to serve the Johnson Family.