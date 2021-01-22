Sydney Grace O'Hare was born in Raleigh NC but spent the majority of her youth and teen years in Johnson City, TN. She studied architecture at the University of Tennessee in Knoxville followed by graduate architectural studies at North Carolina State University. After graduation she remained in Raleigh until the present although she always thought herself a Tennessean. Sydney was warm and energetic easily making many lasting friendships. When she and the girlfriends and/or sisters got together they were a force to be reckoned with. She was bold and creative and would try new things just for the experience. She was an excellent baker, and it was not uncommon for her to bake a pie for each attendee at a Thanksgiving gathering. She loved to travel and to be outdoors by hiking, gardening, camping etc., which she enjoyed until the last few years. She loved her career as an architect and held a very high standard for herself and those she worked with. She always wanted to learn and improve herself at any opportunity. She was a critical thinker who challenged herself and those around her to be better. She cared deeply for those she loved and those in need. She volunteered for the local American Red Cross disaster relief team until her health forced her to cease. She truly enjoyed helping others and making a difference in our society. She was endearingly quirky, a little irreverent and didn't mind stepping on a few toes if they deserved it. Any description of Sydney would be incomplete if there were no mention of her beloved cats. She adored them and they clearly brought mutual joy to each other. Most importantly she had the ability to improve each life that she touched in some way. Her positivity and ebullience were contagious, and she will always be remembered as a positive, loving and caring person. She is survived by her husband Robert (Roby) Stevenson, daughter Nora Stevenson and son Roan Stevenson all of Raleigh, her parents Dennis and Cecelia O'Hare of Johnson City TN, her sister Abby O'Hare and brother-in-law Andy Mullins of Big Stone Gap VA, sister Leslie O'Hare and brother-in-law Jeremiah Moore of Chattanooga TN and of course, Pip and Gigi of Raleigh. We will love and miss Sydney forever. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the American Cancer Foundation, The American Red Cross (cash or blood) or to any worthy humanitarian or environmental fund (cash only).
