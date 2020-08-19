Suzanne Y. Munson, 96, was born in Anderson, IN the daughter of Elizabeth Tykle and John Joseph Yount. She lived many years in Anderson, IN and Erwin, TN before retiring with her husband to their home on Anna Maria Island, FL.
After attending Miami University in Oxford, OH, she married Donald Edward Munson in Riverside, CA. She returned to Anderson, IN working at Delco Remy while her spouse served in the Pacific Théâtre in WWII. Suzanne raised four children while completing her BS in Education from East TN State University in 1973 then taught Special Needs children for the Unicoi County School System, Erwin, TN. Suzanne was a member of the Daughters of American Revolution Erwin, TN chapter.
Suzanne is survived by two children, Catherine Munson Bailey (husband, Gary) and Dr. Lizanne Munson Elliott (husband, Perry); son-in-law, Dr. Glenn Stitsinger. Other family members, son, Kirk Donald Munson (deceased); daughter, Joelle Munson Stitsinger (deceased); spouse, Donald Edward Munson (deceased) and brother, Robert Yount (deceased, wife Jane); grandchildren, Dr. Jennifer Suzanne Blues (husband, Johnny); Andrew Christopher Bailey, Matthew Glenn Stitsinger (wife, Holly and great grandchild, Hayes Matthew) and Elizabeth Stitsinger Husketh (husband, Greg and great grandchild, Jack Henry).
Funeral arrangements by Brown & Sons Funeral Home & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel, Bradenton, FL.
A family graveside joint service for Suzanne Y. Munson & spouse (Donald Edward Munson) will be at a later date in Middletown, IN.
In lieu of flowers please make memorial donations to: Freedom Village Nursing Center Employee Appreciation Fund, Skilled Care Area, Wing A, 6410 21st Ave, Bradenton, FL.
Condolences made to www.brownandsonsfuneral.com.