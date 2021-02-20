Suzanne “Sue” Wacks Chinouth, 90, passed away peacefully on February 18, 2021. Her loving family cared for her at home honoring their father, Kyle’s, wishes. It has been an honor to take care of Mama.
Sue was born in Norton, Virginia, November 27, 1930. She was the daughter of the late Nettie and Kermit Wacks. She was pre-deceased by siblings, Chalmers Wacks, Illo Goff, Clement Davis, and Sonny Wacks. Granddaughter, Katie Alexandra Chinouth Hyatt, sons-in-law, Mark Hyatt and Baxter Kelly.
She is survived by her children, Kyleen Chinouth Kelly, Mickey Chinouth (Susan), Rusty Chinouth (Chris), and Susan Denise Hyatt. Grandchildren, Ginnie Decker (Jake), Alyson Decker (Jason), Jordan Chinouth (Amy), Grant Chinouth, Hunter Mann (Coty), Marcus Hyatt, and Mark Kelly, Sara Poole and J.J. Vestal. 12 Great-Grandchildren, Jackson Chinouth, Adalyn Chinouth, Rachael Decker, Taylor Decker, Tristan Decker, Jorja Decker, Morgan Decker, Sophia Decker, Michael Decker, Justin Decker, Caleb Decker and Charlie Mae Mann. She is also survived by several Chinouth and Wacks nieces and nephews. Grandchildren and Greats loved NANNY!!! They described Nanny as funny, loving, patriotic, strong, classy, feisty, true blue, resilient, and loyal. Mom was always there for us at every horse show, sports event, beauty pageant and school plays.
Sue along with her husband, Kyle, owned and operated Chinouth Construction Company. She was always right beside Kyle being his helper doing just about everything! Member of the North Johnson City Business Club, they built and owned Holiday Shopping Center, the first one in North Johnson City. The first ever helicopter drop of ping pong balls for prizes was a highlight of that opening. They also built and owned Landmark Shopping Center.
She was a lifelong REPUBLICAN to the very end. President of the Washington County Republican Women (2) terms, first woman to serve as chairman of the Washington County Republican Party, first vice chair (3) terms, Washington County Republican Party, Washington County Commissioner, 8 years, Finance Committee, CIA Committee, Vice Chairman of the Jail Building Committee, Member and Chairman Washington County Election Commission, Campaign Volunteer for various local, State and National Republican Candidates. Meeting Vice President Dan Quayle and wife Marilyn, Laura Bush and Lynn Cheney were highlights for her. She also loved to entertain at their farm on Knob Creek Road, Landmark Farms, many fundraisers were held for Gov. Winfield Dunn, Jimmy Quillen, Howard Baker, Bill Brock, Bill Frist, Lamar Alexander, Fred Thompson, Don Sunsquist, Rusty Crowe, David Davis and Bob Patton. She was also a founding member of the Washington County Veterans Memorial Park. She admired President Ronald Reagan and Nancy, George H.W. Bush and Barbara, George W. Bush and Laura but she does have a set of pearls from the JACKIE KENNEDY ONASSIS collection.
The Jonesborough Fourth of July parade Republican Party float was always a major project at Landmark Farms. Decorating and participating in the parade were highlights of the grandchildren’s 4th of July holiday. Sue also loved to support Republican candidates with their yard signs, but you better ask her before putting it there!!! She was also known for her expertise at Tobacco setting and driving the truck to the Co-Op warehouse. She was the “Queen” of Goodwill and thrift store shopping. She loved bright colored jackets, jewelry, hats and pocketbooks. She couldn’t pass up a doll and had collected over 100.
Sue was a member of the East Unaka Church of Christ and always welcomed the youth groups for hay rides, snow sledding and picnics.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions there will be no formal visitation or funeral. The family will hold a private graveside service for Sue in the Mountain Home National Cemetery. She will once again be with the “Love of her life,” Kyle, whom she met at 15 and he 19 on February 11, 1945 and were later married on September 3, 1947.
A celebration of Life service will be held at a later date.
Memorial donations may be sent to the Haven of Mercy (123 W. Millard Street, Johnson City, TN 37604) or the Washington County Veterans Memorial Park (P.O. Box 3594, Johnson City, TN 37602).
This obituary was lovingly written by the Chinouth Family.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral Services 3001 Peoples Street Johnson City, TN 37604 (423-610-7171) is honored to serve the Chinouth Family.