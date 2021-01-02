JONESBOROUGH - Suzanne Matarazzo Vesterfelt, 74, of Jonesborough passed away on Monday, December 7, 2020 at The Waters Health Care of Johnson City. She was born in Yonkers, NY and was the daughter of the late Robert Anthony and Adele Kladivo Matarazzo.
In addition to her parents, Suzanne was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Brittany Nordheim.
Those left to cherish Suzanne’s memory include her daughter, Andrea Nolazco, and her son, Jerry Nordheim.
The family will Celebrate Suzanne’s life at 2:00 pm on Saturday, January 9, 2021 at Tetrick Funeral Services in Johnson City.
