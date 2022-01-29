JOHNSON CITY - Susan (Suzi) Wilcock Patrick, 80, of Johnson City passed away peacefully Friday, January 28, 2022 at her home.
Susan was the daughter of the late Edgar William Wilcock and Ellen Sturgis Potter Wilcock. She was a graduate of Oxford School (now Kingswood-Oxford School), West Hartford, CT. Her passion was art, specifically painting and she was a graduate of Rhode Island School of Design, Providence, RI.
Susan was born in Evanston, Illinois and grew up in West Hartford, CT. She relocated to the Johnson City area in 1973. She had been the Head Librarian of the Elizabethton Public Library, worked in Outside Advertising with the Johnson City Press Chronicle, and as an Advertising Representative with a local company, prior to retiring in 1988.
Those left to fondly remember Susan include: sister, Edith Wilcock Patrick (Bill Darrach) of Johnson City; daughter, Karen Patrick Conkin (Ray) of Jonesborough; grandchildren, Valerie Cowan Hyatt (Ronnie), Jennifer Stewart Reed (James), Hannah Conkin Sanders (Jacob), Dakota Conkin (Breanna); great grandchildren, Dylan Hyatt Conkin, Jade Hyatt Conkin, Braxton Hyatt, Kyra Reed, Kamdyn Reed, Cooper Reed, Destiny Sanders, and Krayson Sanders; nephew Martin Patrick, great nieces Zora Patrick, Oki Patrick, and Dune Patrick of Wellington, New Zealand, and many special family friends.
The family is planning to have a gathering to celebrate her life later in the year.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to the Washington County/Johnson City Animal Shelter wcjcanimalshelter.org or to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital stjude.org.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral Services 3001 Peoples Street Johnson City, TN 37604 (423-610-7171) is honored to serve the Patrick Family.