Susie Seiler, 74, passed away on Thursday, August 25, 2022, at Johnson City Medical Center.A Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, September 17, 2022, at 2:00 p.m., at First Presbyterian Church, Kingsport, with Dr. William M. Shelton officiating.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First Presbyterian Church, 100 W. Church Circle, Kingsport, TN 37660.Please visit www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an online condolence for the family.