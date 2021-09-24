January 23, 1934-July 19, 2021
Susan Rees Helton, passed away peacefully on July 19, 2021 at her residence in Knoxville, Tennessee. Susan was born to parents Mildred Spencer Rees and Ramsey Rees on January 23, 1934, in Johnson City, Tennessee. She was 87 years old.
Susan graduated from Science Hill High School in Johnson City in 1952 and attended East Tennessee State University where she majored in drama. She was a member of Alpha Delta Pi sorority, Patchwork Players, Alpha Psi Omega drama fraternity and ROTC. During her time at East Tennessee State University, she met and married Roy P. Nunn, Jr. (1932-2019) of Galax, Virginia.
Susan and Roy moved to Galax in 1955 where they raised their five children. As an active member of the community, Susan taught Sunday school at the First United Methodist Church, served as a Girl Scout leader and directed the Miss Galax Pageants. She opened the first bookstore in Galax, Little Red Reading Hood, and was a founding member of the Galax Theatre Guild. She directed its first production, “Music Man” and others including “The Sound of Music”, “Bye Bye Birdie” and “Hello, Dolly!”.
Susan is survived by daughter Allison Roeder (Richard) of Charlotte, NC; son David Nunn of Knoxville, TN; daughter Emily Nunn of Atlanta, GA; daughter Mariah Nunn (Davide) of Floridia, Italy; granddaughter Mariah M. Nunn of Dallas, TX; grandson Cody Nunn of Santa Barbara, CA; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by parents Mildred and Ramsey Rees, sister Patricia Rees Smith and son Evan Nunn.
Susan was known for her keen sense of humor and quick wit, her passion for local theatre arts and her generosity of spirit. She will be missed by her many friends and family.
A private memorial service will be held at a date and location to be determined.