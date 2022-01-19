HAMPTON - Susan Linda Lamb, age 75, of Hampton, TN passed away Tuesday, January 18, 2022 at her residence. She was born in New London, CT to the late Raymond Armstrong Lamb and Amy Augusta Osgood. Susan was a lifetime member of the Naval Reserve Enlisted Association. She had her Associate’s Degree in Animal Science.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her special friend, Judy M. Austin.
Those left to cherish her memory include her four brothers, George H. Lamb and wife Tish, of Centerville, OH, Raymond O. Lamb, of St. Louis, MO, Owen L. Lamb and wife Terri, of Solvang, CA and Herbert J. Lamb, of Centerville, OH; niece, Karen Lamb, of Ohio; special friends, Tonya Weaver, of Hampton, TN and Teresa Nidiffer, of Elizabethton, TN; several nieces and nephews also survive.
It was Susan’s wishes to be cremated. There are no services planned at this time.
Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers may send donations to the Elizabethton Carter County Animal Shelter, 135 Sycamore Shoals Drive, Elizabethton, TN 37643 due to her intense love for all animals and her two “babies”, her cats, Patches and Sebastian.
Online condolences may be shared with the family and viewed on our website at www.hathawaypercy.com. Hathaway-Percy Funeral and Cremation Services are honored to serve the Lamb family. Office: 423-543-5544.