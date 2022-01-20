Susan Kimberly Young McCoury, formerly of Erwin, passed away on Sunday, January 16, 2022, at Duke University Hospital. She was a native of Unicoi County before moving to North Carolina when she was eighteen years old.
Susan earned her BS Degree from East Carolina University. She was a high school history teacher for several years. Susan was an Administrative Assistant at Flander’s Filters. She was of the Christian Faith. Susan enjoyed bible studies and spending time with her family.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William Leroy Nichols.
Susan leaves behind to cherish her memory, her mother, Pat Stephenson, Unicoi; her son, Damon McCoury (Kim), Washington, NC; two grandchildren: Lawson and Danika; siblings: Gayla Wilbur, John Young, Jim Young, Connie Effler (Ray Gardenhire), Teresa Gouge (Dexter). Several nieces and nephews also survive.
The family will receive friends from 2:00-4:00 PM Saturday, January 22, 2022 in the Robert Ledford Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral service will follow at 4:00 PM with Rev. Craig Shelton officiating.
Online condolences, photos and memories may be shared with the McCoury family at www.ledfordfuneralhomes.com
Robert Ledford Funeral Home, 720 Ohio Avenue, Erwin, is privileged to serve the McCoury family. (423) 743-1380.