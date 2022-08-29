JOHNSON CITY - Susan Elizabeth Reeves, of 410 University Parkway, Johnson City, Tennessee went to sleep in Jesus peacefully on August 27,2022 at 6:15 pm at the age of 100 years old. She was born in Greene County, Tennessee on October 21, 1921, and lived through the great depression and World War II. She had a strong work ethic and worked at Thomas Products, the Southern Pottery Factory in Erwin until it closed, Eastman Chemical in Kingsport and retired from Texas Instruments in the mid-1990’s. She was a devout believer in Jesus Christ and loved Southern Gospel Music.
Elizabeth was a resident of Johnson City for 75 years.
She is preceded in death by: both her parents, three brothers and a sister. She is survived by: her nieces, Carolyn Casey, of Hobey Sound, Florida, Chequita Jaffe, of Hollywood, Florida, and Gloria Jacobs, of Jensen Beach, Florida.
She loved and pampered her cat “Baby” who was by her side until the very end. She had a zest for life and never slowed down. Her motto was to help others and “there is nothing in the whole wide world like a Southern Girl”. She was the epitome of a true southern lady. She had a sparkle in her eyes and made you feel like a life-long friend.
Elizabeth was blessed to have a wonderful caregiver for the last year and a half of her life who made her days joyful and took care of her every need until she passed. She was a blessing to all who knew and loved her. She will be deeply missed.
Visitation for family and friends will be held from 12:00 PM until 1:00 PM on Friday, September 2, 2022, at Morris-Baker Funeral Home. The funeral will follow at 1:00 PM. A reception will be held immediately following the service in the hospitality suite at Morris-Baker Funeral Home.
Flowers may be sent to the funeral home.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the Reeves family at www.morrisbaker.com. Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Ave., Johnson City, is serving the Reeves family. (423) 282-1521