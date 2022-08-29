JOHNSON CITY - Susan Elizabeth Reeves, of 410 University Parkway, Johnson City, Tennessee went to sleep in Jesus peacefully on August 27,2022 at 6:15 pm at the age of 100 years old. She was born in Greene County, Tennessee on October 21, 1921, and lived through the great depression and World War II. She had a strong work ethic and worked at Thomas Products, the Southern Pottery Factory in Erwin until it closed, Eastman Chemical in Kingsport and retired from Texas Instruments in the mid-1990’s. She was a devout believer in Jesus Christ and loved Southern Gospel Music.

Elizabeth was a resident of Johnson City for 75 years.

