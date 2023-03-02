Susan Diane Brock Nave, 72, from the Boones Creek community went to be with her Heavenly Father Tuesday, February 28, 2023 after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.
Diane was born in Elizabethton, TN to the late Joseph D. & Mahalia Burrell Brock. The family moved several times around the area due to her Father’s work with TVA and finally settled in Gray, TN. She was a graduate of Boones Creek High School in 1968. Diane worked for Tennessee Motor Company and Giant Food Markets in the advertising department, before going to work in University Relations at East Tennessee State University. She retired from ETSU in 2016 after 28 years of service.
She married the love of her life, Jerry, and they were married for 49 years until his death in 2017. Diane was a charter member of Lighthouse Missionary Baptist Church and dearly loved her church family. She served in the nursery, as a VBS helper and sang in the choir. She enjoyed the beach, reading, traveling, and spending time with her family. She was a wonderfully loving and devoted Mother and Granna and she will be greatly missed by her family.
In addition to her parents, Diane was preceded in death by her loving husband Jerry Allen Nave; brothers, Ronnie & Gary Brock; sisters-in-law, Hyon Ae Brock & Margaret Singleton and brothers-in-law, Neville Wiggs, Harry Hull, Ted King, Dewey Singleton & Harry E. Nave, Jr.; niece, Tracy Lynn Brock; great nephew, Bradley Allen Miller, and in-laws Harry & Enola Nave.
Left to cherish her memory: her daughter, Lisa Nave Fleenor of Gray, TN; grandchildren (the sunshine of her life) Jarrett Preston Fleenor, Gray, TN & Cassidy (Thomas Fillers) Elizabeth Fleenor, Nashville, TN; loving sister, Jane Brock Wiggs, Gray, TN; aunt, Betty Brock Davidson, Athens, TN; sisters-in-law Ruby Brock, Jonesborough, TN; Sue King, Gray, TN; Edith Hull, Camp Springs, MD; Linda (Melvin) Jones, Greeneville, TN as well as brother-in-law Bobby Joe Shepherd, Gray, TN and many wonderful nieces & nephews. Also, special friends Dreama Parsons, Elizabeth McConnell and Paulette Cassell. The family would like to especially thank James and Sharon King Franklin for the love and care given to Diane throughout her illness.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 pm on Friday, March 3 at Tetrick Funeral Home, Peoples St., Johnson City, TN. The funeral service will follow at 7 pm with Pastor Perry Cleek officiating.
Graveside services will be conducted at Monte-Vista cemetery at 10 am on Saturday, March 4 with Pastor Perry Cleek officiating. Ned & Dylan Wiggs, Jeff & Peyton Toth, Eddie, Danny & David Good and James Franklin will serve the family as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers are Jack Holden, Brian Brock, Trevor Wiggs and A. J. Keys. Tetrick Funeral services of Johnson City is honored to serve the Nave family. Condolences may be made at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com.