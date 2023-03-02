Susan Diane Brock Nave, 72, from the Boones Creek community went to be with her Heavenly Father Tuesday, February 28, 2023 after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.

Diane was born in Elizabethton, TN to the late Joseph D. & Mahalia Burrell Brock. The family moved several times around the area due to her Father’s work with TVA and finally settled in Gray, TN. She was a graduate of Boones Creek High School in 1968. Diane worked for Tennessee Motor Company and Giant Food Markets in the advertising department, before going to work in University Relations at East Tennessee State University. She retired from ETSU in 2016 after 28 years of service.

