JOHNSON CITY - Susan Desiree Long, 58 of Johnson City, departed this life unexpectedly on October 2, 2022.
Susan was born on March 20, 1964 to the late Rev. Lawrence and Brenda White. Her son, Stephen Spangler, also precedes her in death.
JOHNSON CITY - Susan Desiree Long, 58 of Johnson City, departed this life unexpectedly on October 2, 2022.
Susan was born on March 20, 1964 to the late Rev. Lawrence and Brenda White. Her son, Stephen Spangler, also precedes her in death.
Susan, also known as “Mama Sue”, had a heart of gold and had never met a stranger. She was fun to be around and would always have you laughing. Everyone who has met her has a great story of his or her time spent with Mama Sue.
Left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Desiree Brooke Neeley and son, Anthony Tyler Sams; four grandchildren, Alizah-Lola, Nala, Zahara, and Tylen, her three sisters; Rebecca (Mike) Poarch, Shelia Smith and Lisa Bridges as well as three brothers; Jerome White, David White and Joseph White. She had a special place in her heart for each of her nieces and nephews; Jordan Charles, Alexis Gardner, Michael Poarch, Israel White, Emerald Roberts, Tyler White, and Allison White, who will all miss her very much. Susan will also be missed by two special friends; Rondall Sams and Eric Spangler.
A Memorial Service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday October 22, 2022 at Discover Pentecost Church located at: 1111 Baxter St., Johnson City, TN 37601.
Condolences can be made, and special memories can be viewed by going to www.mtnempirecbs.com. Mountain Empire Cremation and Burial Services (423-913-4818) is honored to serve the Long family during this difficult time.
This obituary was lovingly written by Susan’s family.
I have fought the good fight. I have finished the race. I have kept the faith.
Sign up to receive news and updates from this site directly to your desktop.
Click on the bell icon to manage your notifications at any time.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.