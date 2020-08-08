Susan Claire Devane Carle passed away quietly in the home on July 25th, 2020, after an extended, but unexpected illness. She was 74 years young.
She was born on March 13th, 1946, in Colombia, S.C. to Charles E. Devane and Orien K. Devane.
Susan was the oldest of three children.
Although born in Colombia, S.C, she moved to Johnson City, Tennessee as a child and grew up and resided in Johnson City her whole life. She loved East Tennessee.
Susan was a lifelong Christian and attended Munsey Memorial United Methodist Church with her family for a number of years.
She graduated from the first class of the current Science Hill High School location in 1964.
She then attended, and graduated from, East Tennessee University with a B.A. degree in Social Work.
She was a social worker at the VA Medical Center, Mt. Home Tennessee, for many years. It was here that she met her husband, Terry Carle in a staff meeting on old Ward 1. He was smitten and never recovered. He loved her dearly.
She later obtained her Master's degree in Psychology from East Tennessee University and worked for Green Valley Developmental Center, Greenville, Tennessee, from which she retired.
She was a member of the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi.
She loved spending time with her grandchildren, doing crossword puzzles, Sudoku, jig saw puzzles, playing Scrabble, swimming, walking with her husband, gardening, painting, reading suspense and mystery books, and spending time at South Carolina beaches with her family.
She was a stay at home mom for many years while raising her two children. She was deeply devoted to her children and most proud of her five grandchildren, whom she adored.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Charles Edwin Devane and Orien Ketchey Devane, and her sister, Linda Devane Williams.
Left to cherish her memory are her Husband of 43 years, Terry K. Carle; Sons Dr. Christopher A. Carle and wife Jessica Marshall Carle of Knoxville, Tennessee, and Dr. David A. Carle and wife Jacqueline Blair Carle, Colombia, S.C.; Brother, Robert S. Devane and his wife Cindy Long Devane; " Nana" will also be missed by her five grandchildren, Hailey Marie Carle, Rylan Christopher Carle, Luke Russell Carle, Jaxon Kenneth Carle, and Sofia Elizabeth Carle.
At the end, Susan expressed her deepest thanks to her family and friends for their great concern, and devoted physical and emotional support.
A memorial service will be conducted to celebrate her life at 6:00 PM on Monday, August 10, 2020, at Morris Baker Funeral Home, Johnson City, Tennessee. The family will receive friends prior to service from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM. Those attending will be required to wear appropriate face coverings and practice social distancing, per current recommendation of the CDC.
Susan had requested to be cremated and her remains will be interred at Monte Vista Memorial Park in the Garden of Peace. There will be a private family graveside service on Tuesday, August 11th, 2020.
