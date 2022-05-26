JOHNSON CITY - Sue Sparks Wilson, of Johnson City, passed away peacefully on May 25 after a brief illness.
She was of the Baptist faith and lifelong member of Ninth Street Baptist Church in Erwin, Tenn.
She is preceded in death by her parents Floyd D. Sparks and Beatrice Ford Sparks; her brother, Floyd “Dave” Sparks.
Survivors include her son, Thomas D. Wilson; special aunt Evelyn Ford; and many beloved cousins from the Sparks and Ford families.
Sue had a big personality and an even bigger heart. A heart full of love she gave away freely. Several years of declining health did not diminish her spirit or her love for others. She was a devout Christian and shared that faith with anyone she could reach. She cared about people. She was the best daughter, sister, and mother anyone could know.
She graduated from Unicoi County High School where she was involved in many activities and held numerous class leadership positions. She was also captain of the cheerleading squad in her senior year. She attended East Tennessee State University for three years where she majored in Business.
She began working in the telecommunications industry while in college. She worked her way up to general manager of cable television systems in the northeast Tennessee region from Warner Communications to Scripps-Howard Cable and Comcast. She served as president of the state chapter of Women in Cable during the late 1980s. Through this role she worked to advocate the role of women as leaders in the industry. She earned numerous awards and recognitions for her work in the industry.
Her career later led her to become customer services manager at Bill Gatton Chevrolet-Cadillac in Bristol. Sue delighted in working with customers and co-workers alike. She spent 10 years with a wonderful group of colleagues who became dear friends to her long after she retired.
Sue’s family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 p.m. on Friday, May 27, 2022, in the Robert Ledford Funeral Home Chapel. Reverend Steve Rice will officiate her funeral service at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 28, 2022, in the Evergreen Cemetery Mausoleum. Pallbearers will be chosen from family and friends. Honorary pallbearers are Randy Rice, Chris Lee, Doug Mullins, Ronnie Hamilton, John Wright, Jr., and Robert Carpenter. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery by 10:50 a.m. Saturday.
The family extends their deepest gratitude to the nurses and staff of the 2500 cardiac wing of the Johnson City Medical Center Hospital for their care and kindness.
You may send flowers or donate to your local church or favorite charity in Sue’s memory.
Online condolences, photos and memories may be shared with the Wilson family at www.ledfordfuneralhomes.com
Robert Ledford Funeral Home, 720 Ohio Avenue, Erwin, is privileged to serve the Wilson family. (423) 743-1380.