Dorothy Sue Smith, beloved wife, mother, sister and friend, died Saturday, January 21, 2023. Just days before that, she cooked a delicious meal, offered wisdom for her sons and their families, and provided 24-hour care for her husband of 55 years. Sue died as she lived - unconditionally loving others before herself.

Sue was born November 20, 1946 to Charles and Gladys Morrison, Laurel Bloomery, TN farmers who taught their six children the dignity of hard work and the inherent value of every person. Business school took Sue to Bristol where, on a summer night at the drive-in in 1967, she met Richard "Dick" Smith. They went for a ride on his motorcycle. A few months later, they said "I do." At work as an accounting clerk in the late 60's, Sue campaigned for equal treatment for all, refusing to wear the required skirt on days when it was too cold to sensibly wear anything other than pants. In early 1972, Sue gave birth to twins and always told them she'd prayed as a little girl to grow up to be a Mom to twin boys. Joe and Josh suspected she was just saying that to make them feel special. If so, it worked.

Latest Videos


Tags

Recommended for you