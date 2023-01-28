Dorothy Sue Smith, beloved wife, mother, sister and friend, died Saturday, January 21, 2023. Just days before that, she cooked a delicious meal, offered wisdom for her sons and their families, and provided 24-hour care for her husband of 55 years. Sue died as she lived - unconditionally loving others before herself.
Sue was born November 20, 1946 to Charles and Gladys Morrison, Laurel Bloomery, TN farmers who taught their six children the dignity of hard work and the inherent value of every person. Business school took Sue to Bristol where, on a summer night at the drive-in in 1967, she met Richard "Dick" Smith. They went for a ride on his motorcycle. A few months later, they said "I do." At work as an accounting clerk in the late 60's, Sue campaigned for equal treatment for all, refusing to wear the required skirt on days when it was too cold to sensibly wear anything other than pants. In early 1972, Sue gave birth to twins and always told them she'd prayed as a little girl to grow up to be a Mom to twin boys. Joe and Josh suspected she was just saying that to make them feel special. If so, it worked.
Laughter was a theme throughout her life. So was food. Sue loved the "Food for the Multitude" ministry in Elizabethton. Everyone was welcome at her table. Experimental dishes were served with the request that you "just try it!" Sue once convinced her husband to eat eggplant by telling him it was fish.
Sue's favorite "title" was Grandma. Elijah, Hudson, and Lucy were her sun, moon and stars.
Sue's family now clings to the promise that God loves us all forever and no matter what and that one day we'll see her again. We'll celebrate Sue's life on February 25th at 11am at Memorial Presbyterian Church in Elizabethton. Tributes can be made to the EHS Alumni Association, Elizabethton Imagination Library, and the Jonesborough Repertory Theatre.