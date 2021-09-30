ATLANTA, GA - With great sadness, the family of Sue Luntsford Broyles shares her passing at the age of 86, on Tuesday, September 21, at the Ivy Hall Assisted Living Center.
Sue was one of six children, the fourth daughter born to the late Samuel Guy Luntsford, Sr. and the late Bonnie Shell Luntsford of Johnson City. As a young woman she graduated from Science Hill High School, and afterwards attended ETSU. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church, Johnson City. Sue lived most of her life in the Atlanta area and was an avid sports fan for the Atlanta Braves. She also greatly enjoyed music and singing, especially her beloved hymns, and loved playing Bridge. During these years in Atlanta she reared her three children: Dr. Steven Scott Broyles (Jan – deceased), Pamela Broyles Lizzio (Bill, Sr.), John Alfred Broyles, IV (Linda); her siblings: Jane Luntsford Childers (Carl – deceased), Samuel Guy Luntsford, Jr. (Jan), and Nancy Luntsford Osborne (Jim). Sue is also survived by eight grandchildren and many nieces, nephews, and their families. She is pre-deceased by her siblings; Charlotte Luntsford Steffner (Ed) and Ann Luntsford Patton (Tom).
There will be a private graveside committal service at Monte Vista Memorial Park.
Memorial may be made to Poplar Ridge Christian Church, 206 Poplar Ridge Church Rd, Piney Flats, TN 37686.
