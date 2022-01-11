BAKERSVILLE, NC - Sue B. Gouge, 82, of Bakersville, NC passed away on Sunday, January 9, 2022. She was the daughter of the late John and Thelma Martin Benfield and the wife of the late L.G. Gouge. She was also preceded in death by brothers, Arville, John Jr. and Kenneth Benfield, and sisters, Shirley Pearson and Alma Leedy. Sue was a homemaker who loved her family especially her grandchildren and her "grand dog Darlah".
Survivors include her sons, James "Jimbo" Gouge and wife BJ and John Michael Leedy and wife Shannon; daughter, Renee Gouge; sisters, Sharon Ellis and Emma Snowden and husband Leon, grandchildren; Christina, Misty, Jada, Erin, Summer, and Chelsie, and thirteen great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be 7:00 PM Wednesday, January 12, 2022 in the chapel of Henline-Hughes Funeral Home with Jimmy Arrowood and Mark Miller officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Burial will be 1:00 PM Thursday in the LG Gouge Memorial Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the LG Gouge Memorial Cemetery Fund c/o Jimbo Gouge, 197 Pittman Rd, Bakersville, NC 28705.
Henline-Hughes Funeral Home is assisting the Gouge Family.