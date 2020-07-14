MEMPHIS - Stuart Edison May (47) of Memphis, TN died September 22, 2019 at Lima Memorial Hospital in Lima, OH.
Stuart was born in Jonesborough, TN on February 9th, 1972 to Larry A. May of Memphis, TN and Mary Yvonne Spradling May of Bruce, MS. He graduated from Bruce High School in Bruce, MS before serving in the Navy until honorably discharged. He later attended Mississippi State University where he obtained a Master’s degree in Mechanical Engineering. Stuart was a self-taught and accomplished musician who loved playing guitar. Stuart was best known for his sharp wit, sense of humor, and big heart. His friendship, unique perspectives, and loving presence leave a tangible void in this world and are deeply missed by those close to Stuart.
Along with his loving parents, Stuart is survived by his daughter Madison May, his son Gauge May, his brothers Reuben May, Daniel May, and Gregory May, his step mother Jo May, step sister Shana Hyman, along with many caring aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins. Stuart is preceded in death by his Grandparents James and Nadine (Newman) Spradling of Water Valley, MS, along with John and Ruby (Murr) May of Jonesborough, TN.
Inurnment services will be conducted 12, Noon, Saturday, July 18, 2020 at McCarty Cemetery with Rev. David Reese officiating.
