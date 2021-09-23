Stoney Lyle Davis beloved father, grandfather, son, brother, uncle, and friend ended his battle with COVID-19 late the evening of Friday, September 17, 2021. He was 72.
Stoney devoted his life to community service. He worked for years at the Johnson City Ambulance Authority before becoming a commercial truck driver. As a volunteer, he was a founding member of the Jonesborough Emergency Rescue Squad and a longtime member of the Jonesborough and Embreeville Volunteer Fire Departments. Stoney was known for always being there to lend a hand to family, friends, and neighbors.
Son of the late Kenneth and Olive Davis, Stoney was born on May 11, 1949, in Limestone, Tennessee. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers Hollis “Bud” Davis and Lyon Wayne Davis; and sisters Vonetta Davis and Clienns Davis.
He is survived by sons, Toney Davis and wife Anna of Erwin, Tennessee; Kenneth Davis and wife Kelly of Great Falls, Virginia; and James Davis of Limestone, Tennessee; brothers, Mark Davis and wife Brenda of Limestone, Tennessee; Stormy Davis and wife Judy of Jonesborough, Tennessee; and sister Cheryl Nelson of Limestone, Tennessee; grandchildren, Cassy Davis, Bill Davis, and Klara Davis; and several nieces and nephews.
A small memorial service will be held for family and friends at Morningstar Independent Baptist Church at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, September 25, 2021. Josh Grizzle will be officiating the service.
Stoney was a lifelong animal lover and his family requests that in lieu of flowers those wishing to honor Stoney’s memory donate to the Washington County-Johnson City Animal Shelter. https://wcjcanimalshelter.org/ or mail checks to Washington County-Johnson City Animal Shelter 3411 N Roan St, Johnson City, TN 37601.