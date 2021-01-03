2nd Timothy 4 - 7
I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith.
ELIZABETHTON - Stewart W. Hagie, age 82, Elizabethton passed away peacefully into the arms of God on January 2, 2021 with his beloved wife by his side, after a courageous battle with lung cancer. He was born December 28, 1938 in Elk Park, North Carolina to the late Roy & Mina Hicks Hagie. He was a graduate of Elizabethton, class of 1957. Stewart served in the United States Army. His entire career was in the Nuclear Industry, retiring from Savannah River Site as a Senior Engineer. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his three fur babies, Christy, Savannah & Peaches. Stewart was a member of Zion Baptist Church. He loved the beach, the lake, spending time with his family and wood working.
He is survived by his wife of 53 years: Jean Shupe Hagie, brother: Paul (Pat) Hagie , his sister-in-law: Mary Lynn (Bob) Shupe, brother-in-law: Mike (Dorothy) Shupe, niece, Paula (Lynn) Powell, a host of cousins, many dear friends and his caring church family.
Private Funeral Services will be conducted Wednesday, January 6, 2021 in the Mausoleum of Peace, Happy Valley Memorial Park with Dr. Alan King officiating. Entombment will follow in the Mausoleum of Peace. Music will be provided by Sharon Edwards. For those wishing to donate, in lieu of flowers please consider Zion Baptist Church, 1982 Gap Creek Road, Elizabethton, Tn. 37643 or the Elizabethton Animal Shelter, 253 Sycamore Shoals Drive, Elizabethton, Tenn. 37643. Due to the Covid-pandemic, everyone is required to wear a mask and practice social distancing. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.
