JOHNSON CITY - Steven Todd Andes, 51, Johnson City, passed away Wednesday, August 17, 2022 in the Sycamore Shoals Hospital. He was born June 14, 1971 in Elizabethton. He was a Carpenter with T & S Home Improvements . He loved to ride his motorcycle and sports. He attended Keenburg Free Will Baptist Church and the Fountain of Life Church.

Survivors include a very special son & daughter-in-law: Dillon & Nicole Andes, Elizabethton. A very special Granddaughter: Harper Andes. His Father Lawrence “Larry” Andes and wife Becky. His Mother Florence “Floss” Townsend Andes. His Uncles & Aunts: Paul Thompson, Jackie Townsend , Charlotte Townsend, Roger & Debbie Andes, John & Wanda Andes, Linda & Dennis Stevens, also several special cousins.

