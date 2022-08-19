JOHNSON CITY - Steven Todd Andes, 51, Johnson City, passed away Wednesday, August 17, 2022 in the Sycamore Shoals Hospital. He was born June 14, 1971 in Elizabethton. He was a Carpenter with T & S Home Improvements . He loved to ride his motorcycle and sports. He attended Keenburg Free Will Baptist Church and the Fountain of Life Church.
Survivors include a very special son & daughter-in-law: Dillon & Nicole Andes, Elizabethton. A very special Granddaughter: Harper Andes. His Father Lawrence “Larry” Andes and wife Becky. His Mother Florence “Floss” Townsend Andes. His Uncles & Aunts: Paul Thompson, Jackie Townsend , Charlotte Townsend, Roger & Debbie Andes, John & Wanda Andes, Linda & Dennis Stevens, also several special cousins.
Funeral Services will be conducted at 7 p.m. Monday in Memorial Funeral Chapel with the Rev. Mark Street officiating. Music will be provided by Bridgett Fletcher and Jason Thompson, Pianist. The family would like to express a special Thank You to Travis Constable, Scott Hagie and his cousins and friends. The family will receive friends from 6 to 7 p.m. Monday in the funeral home. Friends may also visit with the family at the residence of Jason & Riley Thompson (423-470-6216). In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the funeral home to help with expenses. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.
Memorial Funeral Chapel is serving the Andes family.