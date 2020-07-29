UNICOI - Steven Tipton, age 72, Unicoi, passed away Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at Lakebridge Healthcare, Johnson City. He is a son of the late John Calvin and Dorothy Mae Thomas Tipton. Steven was a native of Erwin but had lived in Washington, Indiana before moving back to Unicoi County in 1992.
Steven honorably served in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War. He was retired from Hoover Ball after twenty-eight years as the Plant Superintendent. He was a member of Evansville Engineering Society and Metallurgy Society. Steven was an avid UT Football Fan. He was a member of Southside Freewill Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents Steven was preceded in death by one brother, Johnny E. Tipton; one great granddaughter, Lucy Rose Hoilman.
Steven leaves behind to cherish his memory, his wife of forty-one years, Jodie Tipton; two daughters: Stephanie Edenfield (James), Erwin, and Tracy Tipton Miller, Elizabethton; one son: Anthony Hutchins (Tracie), Johnson City; one brother: John Reb Tipton (Dawn), Erwin; two sisters: Janice Cooper, Erwin, and Willa Dean Ryon (Bobby), Telford; five grandchildren: Steven Randall Tipton, Danielle Hutchins, Megan Hutchins, Shaye Edenfield Hoilman, and Logan Stuffel; seven great grandchildren, several nieces and nephews also survive.
A graveside service will be held at 1:00 PM Friday, July 31, 2020 under the portico of the Evergreen Mausoleum. Reverend Kevin Laws and Reverend Burnie Jones will officiate. Honorary pallbearers will be the men of Southside Freewill Baptist Church. Everyone is asked to meet at the cemetery by 12:55 PM Friday. Due to Covid-19 please wear a facemask, and practice social distancing for the safety of the family and those attending.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations in memory of Steven Tipton to Southside Freewill Baptist Church Building Fund 1313 Chestoa Pike, Erwin, TN 37650.
Online condolences, photos and memories may be shared with the Tipton family at www.ledfordfuneralhomes.com
