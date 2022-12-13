JOHNSON CITY - Steven “SJ” Head, 78, Johnson City, passed away peacefully, Saturday, December 10, 2022, at the Johnson City Medical Center after a lengthy illness.
SJ was born in Baltimore, MD and was a son of the late John Hunter and Lottie Mae Scalf Head.
SJ received his Bachelor’s Degree at East Tennessee State University. He retired from the Tennessee Department of Transportation, after 52 years, as a relocation specialist. SJ was a hard worker and loved his job. He was a member of First Free Will Baptist Church for over 50 years. SJ enjoyed watching Fox News and football. He was very generous and had a big heart. SJ loved his family, and he will be deeply missed.
In addition to his parents SJ was preceded in death by his wife, Jewel Davis Head; brothers, George Yandles, Roscoe Head, Mark Head, James Head; sisters, Minnie Grace, Alice Hamilton, Edith Hager.
Survivors include his sisters, Rosa Abalo (Frank), Lottie Mae Fox; brother, William Head (Patricia); special niece, Brook Kidd; special nephew, John Langley; nephews, Joshua, Nathan, Chad, Robbie, Preston Head; several great nieces and nephews; lifelong friend, Jimmy Branch.
The funeral service will be conducted Friday, December 16, 2022 at 7:00 P.M., from the East Chapel of Appalachian Funeral Home with Gene Deaton and David Foster, officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 6:00-7:00 P.M. in the East Parlor of the funeral home.
The graveside committal service will be held Saturday, December 17, 2022 at 12:00 P.M., in Washington County Memory Gardens. Pallbearers will be chosen from friends and family. Those who wish to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery by 11:50 A.M.