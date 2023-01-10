ERWIN - Steven Mosey, age 61, of Erwin, passed away on Monday, January 9, 2023 at his home. A native of Bad Axe, Michigan, Steven is a son of the late Frank and Verla Mosey. Mr. Mosey served in the United States Air Force for 20 years. He enjoyed reading his Bible, fishing and playing video games and DND. He was a devout Christian and was of the Baptist faith. He worked for Mayes Brothers for 15 years. In addition to his parents, Steven is preceded in death by one brother.
Steven Mosey has left behind to cherish his memory: daughters, Leana Renea Higgins and Crystal Lynn Cattin; son, Michael James Mosey; grandchildren, Riley White, Edward White and Kenneth White; sons-in-law, Joseph Higgins and Paul Cattin; surrogate sister and brother, Alan and Tammy Higgins; and surrogate nephew, Jacob Higgins.
The family respectfully requests the honor of your presence as we offer tribute and remember the life of Steven Mosey in a military graveside service to be held at 11:00 am on Friday, January 13, 2023 at Mountain Home National Cemetery. Reverend Charles David Byrd will officiate. Serving as pallbearers will be Joseph Higgins, Allen Higgins, Jacob Higgins, Riley White, Jacob Stratton, Charlie Byrd, and Nathan Hart. Those who wish to attend will meet at Mountain Home National Cemetery on Friday by 10:50 am.
