ERWIN - Steven Mosey, age 61, of Erwin, passed away on Monday, January 9, 2023 at his home. A native of Bad Axe, Michigan, Steven is a son of the late Frank and Verla Mosey. Mr. Mosey served in the United States Air Force for 20 years. He enjoyed reading his Bible, fishing and playing video games and DND. He was a devout Christian and was of the Baptist faith. He worked for Mayes Brothers for 15 years. In addition to his parents, Steven is preceded in death by one brother.

Steven Mosey has left behind to cherish his memory: daughters, Leana Renea Higgins and Crystal Lynn Cattin; son, Michael James Mosey; grandchildren, Riley White, Edward White and Kenneth White; sons-in-law, Joseph Higgins and Paul Cattin; surrogate sister and brother, Alan and Tammy Higgins; and surrogate nephew, Jacob Higgins.