Steven Jerome Hathaway, age 69 passed away on March 31, 2001 in Knoxville TN. following an extended illness.
Steve was born on May 2, 1951, in Elizabethton TN, to the late Alma Phillips Hathaway and Raymond Jerome Hathaway.
He graduated from Science Hill High School, Johnson City TN in 1969 and subsequently served in the US Army. He later earned an Engineering Degree from Tennessee Tech University, Cookeville TN and continued to work in this field until his retirement.
Steve is survived by his wife Gail Bryant Hathaway, son Andrew Hathaway, his wife Meagan Hathaway, grandson Hollace Hathaway, and brother Mitchell Hathaway.
Steve was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and a kind and considerate friend.
He was also an avid outdoorsman, having spent his youth hiking and exploring the mountains he loved, and exploring every cave he could find, alongside his brother and friends.
He was an excellent marksman and in addition to enjoying competitive shooting sports he utilized his talents to build cutting edge firearms that were sought out by numerous competitive shooters.
Steve’s wisdom and kindness will be sorely missed by his family and friends.
The family will hold a private celebration of life service.