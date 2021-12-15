JONESBOROUGH-Steven Harold Bishop went to be with the Lord on December 13, 2021.
Born in England on May 22, 1957, Steven graduated from Happy Valley High School in 1975. He retired from Eastman Chemical Company in 2014, after 39 years of service. He served his community for the last 41 years volunteering as Fireman for West Carter County, Reserve Officer and Captain for Jonesborough, Reserve Officer for Washington County, and First Responder for Limestone. He also served with EMA, FEMA, and Homeland Security. In addition, he was a Handgun Permit Instructor and spent many hours training others on Gun Safety, High Angle Rescue, Mountain Rescue, and Cave Rescue.
He leaves behind his wife of 41 years, Sharon Bishop, sons, Dustin Bishop (Sarah) and Jeremy Bishop, granddaughter, Jaiden Bishop, father, Thomas Bishop, brother, Daniel Bishop (Tammy), and several nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by mother, Ruby Bishop.
Visitation will be held at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home on Friday, December 17, 2021, from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Graveside services will be held at Washington County Memory Gardens on Saturday, December 18, 2021, at 11:00 AM.
Reverend Jamie Ferguson will be officiating.
Pallbearers will be Dustin Bishop, Keith Sexton, Mike Hill, Dave Johnson, Fred Kemp and Shawn Mann.
