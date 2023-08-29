JOHNSON CITY - Steven Grady Carroll, 57, of Johnson City passed away Sunday, August 27, 2023 at Quillen Rehabilitation Hospital. Steven was born on April 24, 1966 in Carter County, TN. He spent most of his life working in the food industry, mostly in management. His last jobs he had was at Woodridge in the kitchen and he had also helped his brothers at Carroll’s Auto Shop. Steven loved working and always talked about how much he wished he could in the last few years of his life. Steven was a loving father, grandfather, brother, uncle, cousin and friend. The most important thing to him was family, especially his three kids and two grandkids. He was always there for them through their ups and downs and taught them to enjoy every moment life has to offer. Steven was someone you could call any day just to talk. He loved having company and would sit there and talk your head off if he could. Steven never met a stranger and could make friends with just about anyone. He was funny and always knew how to make someone laugh. Steven was proceeded in death by his parents, Bobby Joe Carroll in 2020 and Martha Naomi Stines Carroll in 1996, and his aunts and uncles, Sylva Jean Carroll, Eusaw, James, Lynn and Carson Carroll, Beulah Haines and Betty Garland.
Survivors include his children Dustin Carroll, Dylan Carroll, and Courtney Carroll and grandchildren Allison Bolthouse and Avery Carroll of Johnson City; his brothers and sisters Gary Carroll and wife, Tawana of Johnson City, Jeffrey Carroll and wife, Julie of Johnson City, Darlene Carroll Norton and husband, Michael of Jonesborough, and Lisa Carroll of Johnson City. Steven also had many nieces and a nephew.