WATAUGA - Steven D. Scalf, 73, Watauga, passed away on Friday, March 17, 2023 at Johnson City Medical Center.
Steven was born in Elizabethton to the late Gladys and Larkin Scalf.
He was a painter for ETSU and retired in 2013. He enjoyed golfing until his health no longer allowed him to play. Steven was a US Army Veteran and served during Vietnam earning a Bronze Star, Vietnam Service Medal, Air Force Air Medal, US Army Commendation Medal and Combat Infantryman Badge.
In addition to his parents, Steven was preceded in death by: four brothers, Terry, Junior, James and Jerry Scalf.
Survivors include: wife, Betty Scalf, of Johnson City; one daughter, Robin Denney and her husband Jake, of Elizabethton; one son, Rocky Scalf and his wife Charlene, of Watauga; five grandchildren, Heather Green and her husband Chris, Anthony Scalf and his wife Cassie, Hannah Turbyfill and her husband Dustin, Emily Humphrey and her husband Brett and Kaytlyne Fields and her husband Dustin; ten great grandchildren, Corey Green, Cooper Green, Camden Green, Sophia Humphrey, Peyton Humphrey, Kyleigh Scalf, Larkin Scalf, Marley Tabor, Maverick Turbyfill and Adison Fields; one sister, Linda Milhorn, of Piney Flats; one brother, Larry Scalf and his wife Edith, of Elizabethton; two special friends, Jennifer Godsey and Teddy “Toot” Milhorn; and several nieces and nephews.
The family of Steven Scalf will receive friends from 3 PM until 5 PM on Wednesday, March 22, 2023, at Morris-Baker Funeral Home. The funeral will follow at 5 PM with Pastor Tony Birchfield and Senior Pastor Bill Greer officiating. Pallbearers include Jake Denney, Larry Miller, Chris Green, Anthony Scalf, Brett Humphrey, Dustin Fields and Dustin Turbyfill. Honorary pallbearers include Matthew Miller and Steven Miller. The committal service will be held at 11 AM on Thursday at Washington County Memory Gardens with Pastor Mark Street. Family and friends are asked to meet at the cemetery by 10:50 AM.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the Scalf family via www.morrisbaker.com. Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Ave., Johnson City, is serving the Scalf family. (423) 282-1521
