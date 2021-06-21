PINEY FLATS, TN - Steven Clifton, age 49, of Piney Flats, TN went home to be with the Lord on Monday, June 14th, 2021. A native of Wilmington, NC he was a son of Neta Joe Thomas. He was preceded in death by maternal grandparents, CJ and Wilma Thomas and a cousin, Stephanie Hill. He was a graduate of Daniel Boone High School and attended ETSU. Steven was a member of Piney Flats Baptist Church and loved his Church and his mom dearly.
Surviving in addition to his mother, Neta Joe of Piney Flats, TN; uncle, Rick Thomas; special nieces: Hannah (Rick) Prado and Hollie Hill all from Savannah, GA; special nephew, Rickie Thomas Prado also of Savannah, GA and a special cousin, Kane Boone of Burnsville. Several friends also survive.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Childrens Research Hospital 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. To send online condolences please visit our website www.yanceyfuneralservice.com.