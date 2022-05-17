Steven Blake Haney, Sr., age 67, passed away Thursday, May 12, 2022, at the James H. Quillen VA Medical Center.
Steven served as a Corporal in the 101st Airborne Division of the US Army during the Vietnam War Era. After retiring from active duty, he worked in engineering for the Veterans Administration for over 30 years, having retired in 2011. He was an avid golfer, car enthusiast and he enjoyed working on hotrods. Steven also attended Antioch Baptist Church.
He is preceded in death by his beloved wife of 42 years, Diane Haney.
Steven is survived by his son, Steven B. Haney, Jr.; daughter-in-law, Jessica Haney; grandchildren, Jasper Haney, Jackson Haney, Sophie Haney (all of Sioux Falls, SD); brother and 2 sisters (of Sarasota, FL).
The family of Steven Blake Haney, Sr. will receive friends Friday, May 20, 2022, from 5:30-7:00 pm at Antioch Baptist Church in Johnson City. A funeral service will follow with Pastors Pete Tackett and Richard Long officiating. There will be a graveside service Monday, May 23, 2022, at 11:00 am at Mountain Home National Cemetery with Veterans Honor Guard DAV #39 providing military honors.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral Services, 3001 Peoples Street, Johnson City, TN 37604, is honored to serve the Haney family. (423) 610-7171