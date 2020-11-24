ELIZABETHTON - Steve “Smiley” Oliver, age 67 of Elizabethton passed away Saturday November 21, 2020 surrounded by loved ones in Johnson City Medical Center following a brief illness. Steve was born October 31, 1953 in Carter County TN to the late William “Clate” Oliver and Maggie Nidiffer
Oliver. He was employed for 39 years at Mapes Piano String and retired in 2011. He was a longtime member of Blue Springs Christian Church. Steve was a well known softball player in the area and was
frequently named MVP and the player with most home runs. After retiringhis softball glove he became an avid golfer until health no longer allowed him to play. Steve was a muscle car enthusiast and took great pride in his collections of Mustangs. He could be frequently spotted on Saturday nights at the Carter County Cruise In. In addition to his parents, he is also proceeded in death by two sisters,
Irene Oliver Taylor and Marilyn Oliver Bell. Those left to cherish his memory are his son, Steven C. Oliver of Elizabethton, TN; 1 granddaughter Olivia, a grandson Max; his brothers, Jearld Oliver (Sue), Larry Oliver (Nyoka), Lanny Oliver (Peggy) and Odell Oliver. His sisters: June Collins (Mack), Martine Lewis, and Shirley Morrell (Harold). He is also survived by several nieces, nephews and his
long time best friend, David “Wahoo” Davis.
Due to current Co-Vid 19 precautions, there will be no receiving of friends but friends may register their presence at Memorial Funeral home between 1-5 p.m. Wednesday November 25. Graveside service will be held at Buckles Cemetery on Friday November 27 at 11:00 a.m.
with minister Richard Thompson officiating. Family and friends will assemble at the cemetery at 10:50 a.m. Friday. Pallbearers will be selected from family and friends. Everyone who attends the graveside
service is asked to wear a facemask and practice social distancing for the safety of family and those attending. The family would like to express a special “Thank You” to the doctors and nurse practitioners of Cardiovascular Associates/Ballad Cardiology, 2400 ICU staff and staff of
5300. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.
Memorial Funeral Chapel is serving the Oliver family