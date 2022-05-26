JOHNSON CITY - Steve Conerly, 85, Johnson City, passed away Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at Johnson City Medical Center following a brief illness.
Steve was born in Spring Creek, LA to the late JT and Myrtle Conerly.
Steve was a retired U.S. Air Force Lieutenant Colonel. He received his master’s degree from LSU, obtained a meteorology degree from Texas A&M, received his PhD from Virginia Tech and went on to become the President of Pet Dairy and later the president of Flav-O-Rich. He was an avid golf fan. Steve was incredibly family oriented and loved his family dearly. Steve enjoyed traveling with family and friends. He was also very community oriented and enjoyed participating in community service wherever he could. He stayed busy by being involved with Boy Scouts and serving on several boards including Dawn of Hope and ETSU. God came first in Steve’s life, and he was a longtime member of Central Baptist Church for over 45 years.
After Steve’s wife passed away, he moved into Everlan in Johnson City. It was the perfect place for Steve to spend the next chapter of his life, where he had a sense of community. Everlan was blessed to have Steve start up their resident council, where he served as president for over a year. The residents will miss Steve’s kind heart and his dedication to God.
In addition to his parents, Steve was preceded in death by: his wife of 59 years, Jean Conerly; his son, Ken Conerly; and daughter-in-law, Beverly Leffew Conerly.
Survivors include: two daughters, Kathy Cradic and Kelly Nave, and her husband Richard; five grandchildren, Mackenzie, J.T., Benjamin, Paige and Riley; one great granddaughter, Abbi; one brother, Lanny Conerly and his wife Joyce; and many nieces and nephews.
The family of Steve Conerly will receive friends from 10:30 am until 12:30 pm on Saturday, May 28, 2022, at Central Baptist Church. The funeral will follow at 12:30 pm with Rev. Gene Elliott officiating. The committal service will immediately follow at Monte Vista Memorial Park. Family and friends are asked to meet at the cemetery by 1:50 PM.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Central Baptist Church, 300 N. Roan St., Johnson City, TN 37601.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the Conerly family via www.morrisbaker.com. Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Ave., Johnson City, is serving the Conerly family. (423) 282-1521