JONESBOROUGH - Paul Stephen Bashor, 71, Jonesborough, died Monday, January 2, 2023, at his home surrounded by his loving family, following a brief illness.
Steve was a native of Johnson City, and a son of the late Anderson Paul and Genevieve Adams Bashor.
He was a 1969 graduate of Jonesboro High School.
Steve’s first love was the Performing Arts, where he entertained through both music and acting. As a musician, Steve played in several local bands, including Brother Buford, Foxfire, The Bullets, 6 Feet Deep, The Bob Lewis Band, and others. As an actor, he enjoyed involvement in theater, especially with the Jonesborough Repertory Theater and Johnson City Community Theater, where he formerly served as Vice-President, then President of the Guild. He also had a primary role acting in a Lifetime movie that was filmed in downtown Jonesborough.
Steve formerly worked as a salesman, electrician, installer of large, first generation T.V. satellites, and at Ball Brothers and CitiGroup. He also enjoyed working as a disk jockey at several local night clubs, including Nashville Sound, The Ambassador, and The Crow’s Nest, as well as the AMVETS club and being the late night DJ at WUSJ-F.M., better known as “US99”.
Steve was a member of Fountain of Life Bible Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Randy Bashor.
Steve is survived by his wife, Jean Harwood Bashor; three children, Stephen Bashor and wife Katie, Jonesborough, Stephanie Bashor Howard and husband Dustin, and Johnathan Bashor, all of Johnson City; ten grandchildren, Darwin, Juno and Adelaide Bashor, Julian, Deja and Savannah Story, Kennedy and Kaison Howard, Henry and Braelin Bashor; one niece, Tori Bashor Skipper; Steve’s former wife and mother to his children, Mary Bashor.
The funeral service celebrating Steve’s life will be conducted Sunday, January 8, 2023, at 4:00 P.M., from the East Chapel of Appalachian Funeral Home, with Pastor Lenny Smith, officiating.
The family will receive friends Sunday prior to the service from 2:00-4:00 P.M. in the East Parlor of the funeral home.
The graveside committal service will be held Monday, January 9, 2023, at 2:00 P.M., in Monte Vista Memorial Park. Those planning to attend are to meet at the cemetery by 1:50 P.M.